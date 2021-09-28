JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,306,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 525,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $1,320,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $105.50 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.11.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.