JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (MATE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 104.71 ($1.37) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 110.35 ($1.44). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.37.

Get JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income alerts:

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.