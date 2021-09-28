Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 8,000 ($104.52) and last traded at GBX 8,000 ($104.52), with a volume of 12686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,540 ($98.51).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JDG. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,797.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,353.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £505.28 million and a PE ratio of 62.16.

About Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

