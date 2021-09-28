Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Sold by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 402,065 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $192.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.41. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

