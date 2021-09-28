Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $287.00 and last traded at $287.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.00.

KRDXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kardex in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kardex from CHF 227 to CHF 277 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.21.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions, and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates through Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

