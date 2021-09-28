Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Cap Tops $56.37 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $56.37 million and $11.04 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $281.87 or 0.00680248 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00121583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011514 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044062 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.