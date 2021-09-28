Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,830,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,025,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,038,000 after buying an additional 123,584 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.13.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $734.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $770.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $707.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $135.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

