Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 41,735 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

