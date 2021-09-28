Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 16.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $230,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $245.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.48.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

