Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $4.24 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,215 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

NYSE:FDX opened at $226.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $225.68 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

