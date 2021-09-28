Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,711 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

