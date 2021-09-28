Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $163.61 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.35.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.