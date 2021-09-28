Keybank National Association OH Has $139.09 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,373,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,171 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $139,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,627,992. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $365.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

