Keybank National Association OH Has $199.80 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $199,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.25.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.10. The stock had a trading volume of 95,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,554. The firm has a market cap of $353.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.74.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

