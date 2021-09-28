Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $67,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 11,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,888,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,245,196,000 after acquiring an additional 263,043 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 160,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.64. 519,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,498,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.98. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

