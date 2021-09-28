Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $94,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 574,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,459,713. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

