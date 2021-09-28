KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NNBR opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. NN has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $228.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NN news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,000. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

