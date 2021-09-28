KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WestRock in a report issued on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.38. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $62.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,676,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WestRock by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,178,000 after acquiring an additional 841,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

