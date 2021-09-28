KeyCorp Weighs in on Cable One, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cable One in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $51.43 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $51.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,835.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,981.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,874.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

In other news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.94, for a total transaction of $2,419,884.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,507.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,484 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,756. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cable One by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cable One by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,825,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 27.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

