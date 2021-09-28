Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel Sells 15,308 Shares

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KFRC traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.56. 66,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,846. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the second quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

