Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Kilroy Realty has a payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.22.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRC. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

