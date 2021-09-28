Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $141.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kimberly-Clark have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is taking robust steps to lower costs. Management raised its savings target from the 2018 Global Restructuring and Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere programs. Additionally, Kimberly-Clark is on track with its K-C Strategy 2022. That said, the company has been seeing rising input costs and other manufacturing expenses for a while now. The trend lingered in the second quarter of 2021, wherein the top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the latter fell year over year. Results reflect considerably high input costs, along with a reversal of consumer tissue volumes, which hurt organic sales in North America. Consumer tissue volumes are declining as retailers and consumers in North America are curtailing inventory and at-home stocking.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.80. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $155.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,828,000 after purchasing an additional 79,676 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after acquiring an additional 752,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,948,000 after acquiring an additional 258,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,061,000 after acquiring an additional 438,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

