Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

