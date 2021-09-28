King Wealth Has $1.54 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

King Wealth grew its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in JD.com by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

JD.com stock opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

