King Wealth Has $10.93 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

King Wealth grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.2% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 114,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $248.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

