King Wealth Has $52.43 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

King Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 10.7% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. King Wealth’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $52,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,979,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $365.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $266.97 and a twelve month high of $382.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

