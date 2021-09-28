King Wealth Invests $355,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

King Wealth purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCOM opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

