King Wealth Purchases 497 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

King Wealth increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $229.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

