King Wealth Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

King Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $190,759,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 310.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,772,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,141 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,700,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,569 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $115.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average of $115.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

