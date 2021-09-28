King Wealth Takes $4.14 Million Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

King Wealth purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000. Rackspace Technology comprises 0.8% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after buying an additional 1,459,577 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 263.9% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,565,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after buying an additional 1,135,186 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,705,000 after buying an additional 991,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 400.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
RXT opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.45. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $26.43.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Further Reading: Forex
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT).
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.