King Wealth Takes $4.14 Million Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

King Wealth purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000. Rackspace Technology comprises 0.8% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after buying an additional 1,459,577 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 263.9% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,565,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after buying an additional 1,135,186 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,705,000 after buying an additional 991,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 400.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

RXT opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.45. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.