Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the developing, manufacturing and selling of enterprise management software products and provision of software-related technical services primarily in China. The company’s operating business segments consists of Enterprise Management Software Business and Others. Enterprise Management Software Business segment engages in the selling and implementation of enterprise management software, provision of other related services and sales of hardware related to enterprise management software arrangements. Others segment engages in the selling of middleware software business and provision of online management services. Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kingdee International Software Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Kingdee International Software Group stock opened at $315.00 on Tuesday. Kingdee International Software Group has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $523.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.29 and a beta of 0.18.

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

