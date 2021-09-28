Kings Arms Yard VCT Plc (KAY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.74 on October 29th

Kings Arms Yard VCT Plc (LON:KAY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Kings Arms Yard VCT’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Kings Arms Yard VCT stock opened at GBX 22.90 ($0.30) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.23. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 23.20 ($0.30). The stock has a market cap of £100.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44.

Get Kings Arms Yard VCT alerts:

About Kings Arms Yard VCT

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Kings Arms Yard VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kings Arms Yard VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.