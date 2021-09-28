Kings Arms Yard VCT Plc (KAY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.74 on October 29th

Kings Arms Yard VCT Plc (LON:KAY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Kings Arms Yard VCT’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Kings Arms Yard VCT stock opened at GBX 22.90 ($0.30) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.23. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 23.20 ($0.30). The stock has a market cap of £100.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44.
About Kings Arms Yard VCT
