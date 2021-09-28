Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €96.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €96.00 ($112.94) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €90.91 ($106.95).

Shares of KGX stock traded down €0.48 ($0.56) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €82.12 ($96.61). The stock had a trading volume of 111,180 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €88.21 and its 200 day moving average is €86.46. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

