Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 236 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 66,175 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 403,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of ENSG opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average of $85.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,607.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.