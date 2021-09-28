Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,453 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter worth $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter worth $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 252.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 6,329.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter worth $59,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Tronox stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.63.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

