Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TechTarget worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TechTarget by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in TechTarget by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 234,877 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,015,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 1,132.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,293 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTGT. Sidoti began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,758 over the last ninety days. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 149.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

