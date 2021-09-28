Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 133,685 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,308 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,565 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HWM opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

