Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPS Commerce worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,591,000 after buying an additional 300,519 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,599,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 157.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after buying an additional 180,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 86.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after buying an additional 143,385 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at $11,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $162.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 131.25 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.69 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.99.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.