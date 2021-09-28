Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $37,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $192.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.75. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $209.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total value of $2,603,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $561,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

