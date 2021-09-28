Konomi Network (KONO) Achieves Market Cap of $14.74 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $14.74 million and $1.30 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001219 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00121583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011514 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044062 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,181,550 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

