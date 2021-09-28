Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.08. Kontoor Brands posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $21,557,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after buying an additional 437,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,083,000 after purchasing an additional 411,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $22,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.28. 8,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,179. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $69.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

