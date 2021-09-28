Korea Investment CORP Buys 68,800 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 417.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $3,193,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 814,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,828,000 after buying an additional 68,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 318,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,278,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.