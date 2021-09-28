Korea Investment CORP Has $6.85 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,590,000 after acquiring an additional 147,739 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 374.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 14.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.63.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

