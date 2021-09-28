Korea Investment CORP Purchases New Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.38.

In other news, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,260.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,251,595. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $648.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $453.76 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $618.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

