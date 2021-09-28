Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Open Text by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,146,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.