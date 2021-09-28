Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,600 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kellogg by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,704,000 after acquiring an additional 598,884 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,119,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,174,000 after purchasing an additional 515,561 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

