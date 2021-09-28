Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $164.22

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $164.22 and last traded at $158.67, with a volume of 241948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day moving average is $116.22. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,539,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,728,000 after purchasing an additional 165,366 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,235,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 304,774 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.