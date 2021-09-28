Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 1,643 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in NorthWestern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average is $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

