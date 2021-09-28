Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,335 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 676,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,835 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.33.

VMI opened at $240.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.76 and a 200 day moving average of $239.92.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.