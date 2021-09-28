Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $84,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $877,043,000 after buying an additional 93,507 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 3.7% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,360,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,367,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,470,000 after buying an additional 109,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Loews by 55.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after buying an additional 254,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

L opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

